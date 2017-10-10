Xcel Energy restores power to most of 100,000 customers affected by snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Xcel Energy continued to work Tuesday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after it was lost during Monday's snowstorm.

The storm left only a few inches of snow on the ground in some areas, but it weighed down tree leaves and caused big limbs to snap.

Power lines also snapped under the weight of the snow, leading to widespread outages from Boulder to Parker.

About 100,000 customers lost power because of the storm, with about 54,000 in the dark for a sustained period, the energy company said.

On Tuesday morning, Xcel said 97 percent of the affected customers had power restored with the remaining 3,000 expected to have the lights back on by noon.

A total of 235 Xcel and contract employees worked through the day Monday and overnight into Tuesday to restore power.