Video captures 11-year-old Utah girl’s joy after learning her adoption is final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah -- An 11-year-old girl in Utah was caught on camera learning she would be adopted.

The news caught her off-guard but the video has gone viral.

"It's the biggest thing that ever happened to me," 11-year-old Tannah Butterfield said.

Butterfield spent the past two years wishing a judge would make her foster parents her forever parents.

"They are just caring, loving, take good care of me," she said.

Last week, her friend Jackie Alexander, the office manager at American Heritage of South Jordan, walked in with amazing news.

"I grabbed her shoulders and said, 'Have you heard the news baby? You get your forever family,'" Alexander said.

"My heart was so happy," Butterfield said. "It was like 'Ah!' It was like screaming."

Butterfield was so happy the adoption was final, she couldn't let go of Alexander.

"She just held me tighter and tighter, and I took advantage of that," Alexander said. "I just kissed her up one side and down the other side."

"She's easy to cling on to," Butterfield said.

Butterfield's mother is grateful the security camera recorded the moment.

"I just thought, 'Oh, my gosh. We did the right thing,'" Jennifer Fisher said.

The moment was so touching that Alexander shared the video.

"I just needed to let people know there's a lot going on in the world and there's a lot of sadness that we see, but you know what? There's joy that happens every day," she said.

Butterfield hopes people watch the video and remember that if you wish for something long enough, it just might come true.

"Never, ever, ever give up," she said.