Truck fire, fuel spill snarls westbound I-70 traffic near Lookout Mountain exit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Traffic on westbound Interstate 70 was reduced to one lane because of a truck fire and fuel spill on Tuesday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

I70 MP 256 right two lanes closed for truck fire. No injuries. Unknown time of full road open. pic.twitter.com/RWCLBvRzse — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) October 10, 2017

The truck caught fire one-half mile west of the Lookout Mountain exit about 10 a.m., CDOT said.

The fire was put out and there were no injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Approximately 150 gallons of fuel spilled onto the interstate, prompting CDOT to say the lanes would be closed for a lengthy amount of time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no estimate when the interstate would fully reopen.