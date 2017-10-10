Southwest Airlines kicks off 72-hour sale with round trips for less than $100

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines kicked off a 72-hour sale on Tuesday that includes deals from as low as $49 for a one-way flight.

The sale is for flights on certain dates and includes restrictions, including no travel on Fridays and Sundays.

Travel in the U.S. is valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 19, and Jan. 3 to Feb. 14.

Tickets for those traveling to or from San Juan, Puerto Rico, are valid from Oct. 31 to Dec. 7, and Jan. 16 to March 1.

Low fares for international travel is available from Oct. 31 to Dec. 13, and Jan. 10 to March 2.

According to Southwest’s website, the only one-way fare for $49 from Denver International Airport is to Oklahoma City.

But there are several flights from DIA that are being offered for less than $80.

Those include $73 one-way flights to Phoenix and $76 one-way flights to Albuquerque, New Mexico;

There are $79 one-way flights to Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Burbank, California; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Nashville, Tennessee; Ontario, California; Seattle; Spokane, Washington; and St. Louis.