Solve the Mystery Oreo flavor for a chance to win $50,000

Oreo has a new flavor out, but the cookie’s maker isn’t saying what it is.

Instead, Nabisco is asking Oreo lovers to guess the mystery flavor for a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000 or one of five $10,000 first prizes.

You have until November 30 to enter your guess for the Oreo mystery flavor.