Silverthorne man reported missing on Mount Missouri found alive, uninjured

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A Silverthorne man who was reported missing since Saturday on Mount Missouri has been found alive and uninjured, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The search 36-year-old Shuei Pako was suspended late Sunday night after he was reported missing about 2 a.m. Sunday after summiting the 14,075-foot peak in northern Chaffee County on Saturday morning.

Pako was due back in Silverthorne on Saturday afternoon but never returned, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies went to the Mount Missouri trailhead and found Pako’s vehicle. Chaffee County Search and Rescue North was notified and an extensive search began Sunday.

More than 45 ground searchers and three helicopters looked for Pako, but he was not found.

The search was suspended at nightfall and was scheduled to resume Monday morning, but it was postponed because of the winter storm that moved into the area.

Officials resumed the search on Tuesday and found Pako safe.

The sheriff’s office did not say where Pako was found or how he survived the cold and snowy conditions on the mountain. He did not need medical attention, the sheriff’s office said.

Members from Chaffee County SAR North and South, Summit Search and Rescue, and Lake County Search and Rescue, and air support from Flight For Life, Reach Air Ambulance, the Air National Guard and HATC in Eagle County participated in the search on Sunday.