Meow Wolf eyes Denver for 2nd location

DENVER -- A wildly popular interactive art collective with ties to the creator of Game Of Thrones is eyeing Denver for its second location.

Santa Fe based 'Meow Wolf' has only been around for a year and a half, but during that time it welcomed nearly a million visitors.

"People have said it’s the weirdest thing they've ever seen, but you still have to go!" said Meow Wolf CEO Vince Kadlubek.

'Meow Wolf' was created by talented artists with wild imaginations. It's designed to 'transport visitors into different dimensions' through colorful, interactive and out of this world art.

"It’s like walking into a science fiction novel," Kadlubek said.

Kadlubek grew up in Santa Fe, but considered Denver a second home. He and his buddies would make frequent trips to Denver for concerts and other entertainment.

"Really, since we opened the doors in Santa Fe we’ve been looking at Denver as the next place we want to go," he said.

'Meow Wolf' is already leaving a print on Denver. It was a sponsor of the Crush Festival, which helped transform the look of Denver's RiNo district through art. It also hosted a party at The Great American Beer Festival.

Kadlubek is hoping to have something announced regarding Denver by the end of fall or early winter. His team has already checked out several locations around Denver, but couldn't say where. He wants to have a second 'Meow Wolf' fully operational in Denver by 2020.

"We’re looking at a very large project, a very large deal and there’s a lot of moving parts to it," Kadlubek explained.

'Meow Wolf's' Santa Fe location is inside an old bowling alley that was purchased by Game Of Thrones creator George RR Martin. Martin is one of 'Meow Wolf's' business partners and is also its landlord.

To learn more about this story, select 'play' on the video above to watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado series.