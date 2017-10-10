Mail delivery stops for entire street after residents of one house cause problem, neighbors say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHGLENN, Colo. -- No mail, no delivery, nothing from the US Postal Service. That's the reality for a Northglenn neighborhood. An entire street was cut off from deliveries.

“We just feel stuck," neighbor Brianna Johnston said. “We don’t get mail anymore, delivered to our homes, the entire street doesn’t.”

There are dozens of empty boxes along the Clarkson Street cul-de-sac, but only one house is to blame for the problem. USPS says that house is where one of its carriers was threatened multiple times.

One neighbor says she saw the whole thing.

“They just started threatening her saying don’t ever show up here again, we’ll kill you, and called her the "c" word, the "b" word, threw "f" bombs,” neighbor Kelly Bott said.

It's policy for the agency to protect their own, and that's why the carrier no longer delivers to that street.

Now neighbors are forced to pick up their mail at the nearest post office.

“It’s not an immediate risk, but we’re definitely off the grid,” neighbor Buz Wright said.

“Very frustrating,” Johnston said.

The neighborhood is fed up, but no one feels the effects of no mail more than one person.

“Our elderly neighbor that’s 93 years old,” Johnston said.

“It’s a lot of trouble, because I’m not driving, I can’t drive,” 93 year old Richard Miyoshi said.

USPS says both the local police and its federal agents are investigating. They also say the ceased service isn't long term, but they don't know when deliveries will resume.