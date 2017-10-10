× Immigration judge orders ICE to release Rene Lima-Marin

DENVER — Rene Lima-Marin must be released from custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, an immigration judge has ordered. The judge also ordered that his deportation case be dismissed.

He was detained by ICE in May, after a judge ordered his release from prison.

ICE has an opportunity to appeal Tuesday’s order, so Lima-Marin has not been released yet. ICE has not said yet if it will appeal the decision.

Lima-Marin robbed two video stores when he was 19 years old, after coming to the United States from Cuba as a child.

He was sentenced to 98 years in prison. But because of a clerical error, he was mistakenly released after serving nine years.

During his release, Lima-Marin got married, had children and found a steady job.

When authorities discovered the mistake in 2014, he was sent back to prison. Because he was found guilty of an aggravated felony he was eligible to be deported upon his release, which was granted by a federal judge in May.

When ICE detained Lima-Marin after his release from prison, state lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a resolution asking Gov. John Hickenlooper to set Lima-Marin free.

Hickenlooper issued a pardon in May, but since that time Lima-Marin has remained in ICE custody.

The pardon took away Lima-Marin’s felony conviction, which lawmakers said was the main legal basis for his ICE detainer.

In August, attorneys for Lima-Marin said he had won the motion to reopen his immigration case and withdraw his previous order of removal.