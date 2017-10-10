Global SuperTanker activated to fight California wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — With wildfire raging in California, forcing the evacuation of 20,000 people, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been activated. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Global SuperTanker has performed three flights, assisting in getting California’s wildfires under control.

#SuperTanker was activated by #CalFire today, and we've performed 2 sorties, 3 drops. We are currently out on our 3rd sortie of the day. pic.twitter.com/ddn6HtDC6R — Global SuperTanker (@GlobalSuperTank) October 9, 2017

The Global SuperTanker based in Colorado Springs, is a modified Boeing 747, that can assist in fighting any wildfire across the country in a matter of hours. According to officials, the plane can carry 20,000 gallons of water or fire retardant.