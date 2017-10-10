Global SuperTanker activated to fight California wildfires
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — With wildfire raging in California, forcing the evacuation of 20,000 people, the world’s largest firefighting plane has been activated. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Global SuperTanker has performed three flights, assisting in getting California’s wildfires under control.
The Global SuperTanker based in Colorado Springs, is a modified Boeing 747, that can assist in fighting any wildfire across the country in a matter of hours. According to officials, the plane can carry 20,000 gallons of water or fire retardant.