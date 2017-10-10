Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ken Hoeve - Yeti Adventure Ambassador - shows us some fun fall family adventures.



#1 Hiking. Inexpensive and available everywhere. Great way to spend time with your kids as they can run and play!

#2 Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Very affordable yearly pass. $99 for adults and $89 for kids gets you year round access and unlimited rides! In addition it's situated in beautiful Glenwood Canyon which has a great bike path (which is free!)

#3 ATV/razor tour. Kids love riding in these things and parents love to drive them. An easy way to cover a lot of ground in a short time and experience the thrill of driving your own suped up 4x4! Plus the home base of the operation is at an old working ranch so it's a fun place to visit even I you don't go on the tour. The old homestead, horses, goats, alpacas and hay rides as well as rodeos take place on throughout the year.