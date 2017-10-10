Death toll climbs to 13 with 150 reported missing as California wine country fires rage

NAPA, Calif. — At least 13 people have been confirmed killed in fires across Northern California’s wine country and officials said Tuesday the death toll could continue to rise.

More than a dozen wildfires raged across the region for the third straight day Tuesday, with the biggest ones scorching the state’s famous wine country, forcing about 25,000 people to evacuate, authorities said.

The largest fires were burning in California’s wine country destinations — Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties — with flames ripping through the lush, picturesque landscape.

“We have received about 150 missing persons reports,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. “We are confident that many of these people will be found safe and reunited with loved ones, but unfortunately we are preparing for further fatalities.”

Seven deaths were reported in the city of Santa Rosa in Sonoma County, two in Napa County, one in Mendocino County and one in Yuba County, according to officials. It’s not known where the other two people died.

The two killed in Napa County were 100-year-old Charles Rippey and his wife, Sara, 98, Napa County spokeswoman Kristi Jourdan said.

They died when a fire engulfed their home near the Silverado Country Club north of Napa, she said.

About 1,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed by the three largest fires in Northern California, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Daniel Berlant said.

More than 100 people were being treated at Napa- and Sonoma-area hospitals for fire-related injuries or health issues, including burns, smoke inhalation and shortness of breath.

Most of the Northern California fires ignited Sunday night, driven by winds of more than 50 mph and dry conditions, Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott said Monday.

The high winds led to “extreme rates of spread and volatile burning conditions,” according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters in Northern California appeared to be getting a break from the weather Tuesday. Winds decreased throughout the area — 6 to 13 mph was forecast around Santa Rosa.

Winds might pick up Tuesday night and again on Wednesday night, but they won’t be as strong as they were Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

“Winds and the fire weather threat will decrease Tuesday in the north, but a threat will remain in Southern California,” the weather service Tuesday.

The devastation was significant in Santa Rosa, a city of about 175,000 roughly 50 miles northwest of San Francisco. Fire leveled subdivisions and reduced cars and homes into burnt piles of ash and rubble.

Seven deaths were reported there, but Sonoma County Sheriff Robert Giordano said, “That number’s going to change.”

Officers were still searching for people to evacuate and rescue, he said, and “it’s just logical” more bodies will be found.

Nearly 5,000 people were staying in Sonoma County shelters, county spokesman Scott Alonso said.

The biggest blaze was the Tubbs Fire, at 27,000 acres, stretching from Santa Rosa to the Calistoga area in Napa County.

That fire has destroyed at least 571 structures, Cal Fire said, making it one of the top 15 most destructive fires in recorded California history.

Napa County also had the Atlas Fire at 25,000 acres and the Partrick Fire at 1,000 acres.

In Sonoma County, firefighters battled the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, the Nuns Fire at 5,000 acres and another fire that spread across 2,000 acres.

In Mendocino County, the Redwood Complex Fire had burned at least 21,000 acres as of Tuesday morning.

The Atlas Fire destroyed several homes near Silverado Country Club, north of Napa, KPIX reported, including the house where the Rippeys died.

Also in that area, fire burned the main building of the Signorello Estate Winery to the ground. Broken and charred wine bottles remained on seared metal shelves, video from KPIX showed.

Napa, with about 80,000 residents, was not under evacuation. But parts of it were under a boil-water notice because fires destroyed a pump station near the Silverado resort and rendered a water treatment plant inoperable, the city said.

Many in Napa also lost power and cell service, according to the Napa police.

Crowe estimated two-thirds to three-fourths of Napa’s grape harvest already had taken place but said some grapes still haven’t been picked.

“Wine doesn’t matter; people matter,” she said. “I know that’s people’s attitude right now.”

Napa and Sonoma counties have the most wineries in California.