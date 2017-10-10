Aurora good Samaritans duped by car thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- An Aurora couple says they were duped by a car thief after trying to show compassion and kindness to woman in need.

Rachel Bachman's boyfriend spotted a woman on the light rail recently, barefoot, shivering, and clearly distraught.

"She just had a blanket, she looks run down like she hit a bad patch, so we offered her a hot meal, a hot shower, and a chance to clean her clothes," Bachman said.

That generosity snowballed when Rachel and her boyfriend then agreed to let the stranger stay a couple of nights in their apartment.

It's a decision they now regret.

"My blood is boiling right now, just looking at that girls' face," said Rachel.

Bachman says the woman, who goes by Abby or Matia, snuck out of their apartment with the keys to their jeep.

"We were leaving to go pumpkin picking with my daughter. We only have one car. She took the one thing I had," said Bachman.

Aurora police are now investigating, and hope the theft will dissuade other good Samaritans from putting themselves in danger.

"I would caution people about letting strangers into your home and letting them stay the night," said Bill Hummel, a spokesman with the Aurora Police Department.

It's a lesson Rachel and her boyfriend have now learned the hard way. They're hoping someone will spot their jeep, but they're not holding their breath.

"There are a bunch of stickers all over it," said Rachel. "

The jeep is black in color and has temporary tags on it. The license plate number is 715-652T.

Police say Aurora has seen a spike in car thefts in recent months. The city is averaging around 47 motor vehicle thefts every week.