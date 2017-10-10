× Arapahoe Basin to open Friday for new ski, snowboard season

DENVER — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area announced it will open Friday, October 13 for the 2017-18 ski and snowboard season.

The Black Mountain Express lift will give skiers and snowboarders access to the intermediate High Noon trail. The lift opens at 9 a.m.

“Mother Nature has been kind to the Basin,” said Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin Chief Operating Officer. “It’s exciting to kick off the ski season earlier than usual, and welcome winter back to Colorado.”

Arapahoe Basin is often one of the first ski areas to open in North America. The ski area will continue to make snow as weather permits to open additional terrain soon.

An adult full-day lift ticket is $79 through December 15 if purchased at the ski area’s ticket window.