Today’s Deal: 2 for 1 haunted walking tour tickets from D-Tours!

Three D-Tours to choose from

CAPITOL HILL’S HAUNTED HISTORY WALKS

Take a walk along some of the most haunted streets in Denver. Learn some history, legends and ghost stories about Denver!

Meet at the NE corner of 13th and Pennsylvania, in front of Subculture.

CHEESMAN PARK / DENVER CITY CEMETERY

Take a walk in the park and learn about its history as a Denver's first cemetery. Experience ghost hunting in this interactive excursion.

Meet at the playground inside the park on the west side (between 8th and 13th Avenues)