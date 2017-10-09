× The Colorado Black Round Table

Who: The Colorado Black Round Table

What: Gaining Ground in the Black Community Summit

When: Friday, October 27th from 3-9 at the Holiday Inn in Stapleton Saturday, October 28th, 2017 from 7a-4p at Manual High School

The Colorado Black Round Table is hosting their annual Gaining Ground in the Black Community Summit on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, 2017. The main focus of this year’s summit activities is to revisit the CBRT Gaining Ground Black Community Report and take a close look at progress, successes and potential action initiatives in the current landscape.

Over the course of the two-day summit, community leaders, experts and representatives of philanthropy, youth development and media will meet to look at issues, challenges and opportunities for partnerships and cooperation with Colorado’s African American citizens and organizations. The events on Friday run from 3-9pm at the Holiday Inn Stapleton and from 7a-4p at Manual High School.

For more information, contact cbrt2014@gmail.com or 303-745-9649.