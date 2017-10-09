× Strut your stuff(ing)

Who: Mile High United Way

What: 44th Annual Turkey Trot

When: November 23rd, 8 am registration/ 10 am race begins

Where: Washington Park (click for map)

In its 44th year, this fun Thanksgiving tradition draws more than 20,000 people to Denver’s beautiful Washington Park for a four-mile run/walk and community celebration each year. There will be booth vendors at the start and finish of the event, and to top it all off there will a beer garden hosted by Great Divide Brewing Co. at the finish!

Money raised by Mile High United Way’s Turkey Trot will go directly to Mile High United Way and will be reinvested into the community, to fight for the education, health, and financial stability for everyone in Metro Denver.

For more information and to register, click here.