So, these three bears walk into an Italian restaurant…

ESTES PARK, Colo. -- Antonio's Real New York Pizza has been a big hit in Estes Park for four years running, "Our flour comes from Italy which is a big piece of this, one of the best flours in the world." Says Antonio's owner, Antonio DeSousa.

DeSousa's joint ought to be good, he's New York born and raised, "We took the kids out of school for a month and came out here and just traveled and tried to figure out would we really want to live here. Here we are eleven years later."

They say that a great dough makes a great pizza. At Antonio's it's irresistible. Just ask the three bears who broke into the restaurant after hours. They could smell that pie a mile high, "They were able to pull open this window and knock the screen out. In the video you see the screen flying out." Said DeSousa. And three hungry bears went flying in, "I believe they climbed on the bench, ripped the window open and just climbed in."

The big burgling bruin was not alone. He was a she, and the two others were her cubs. Once inside, they feasted like they were going to hibernate or something, "Momma bear opened this like you and i with hands, and just pulled out the dough."

After dinner, they washed down the food with olive oil and garlic bottles.

DeSousa doesn't want the bears destroyed, but just hopes pizza will not be on their list of the bear necessities.