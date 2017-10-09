Snowstorm leaves thousands without power in Denver metro area

DENVER — Thousands of customers lost power in the Denver metro area as an early-season snowstorm rushed in and snapped branches and power lines on Monday.

Just after noon, Xcel Energy’s outage map showed more than 31,000 customers were out of power from Boulder to Parker.

An Xcel Energy spokesman said nearly 200 company and contract employees are working to restore power across the metro area.

Customers are advised not to shake the snow from still leafed-out trees without being certain the snow won’t fall on power and telephone lines.

Snow is expected to linger into the afternoon before the storm system moves out and ushers in bitter cold temperatures.

Storm resources

Full forecast

Closures and delays

Traffic conditions

Storm photos

Snow forecast

Watches and warnings

CDOT travel alerts

Interactive radar

CDOT snowplow locator

Denver International Airport arrivals and departures

Xcel Energy outage map

Pinpoint Weather App: iPhone / Android