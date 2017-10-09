Snowfall totals from Columbus Day storm

DENVER — An early-season storm brought snow to the Denver metro area and the Front Range that began Sunday night and went into Columbus Day.
Totals from the storm varied, according to the National Weather Service.
Totals as of 10 a.m. Monday.
Arvada: 7 inches
Aurora: 3 inches
Boulder: 4 inches
Brighton: 2 inches
Broomfield: 5 inches
Castle Rock: 1 inch
Conifer: 6.2 inches
Echo Lake: 5 inches
Eldorado Springs: 2.8 inches
Englewood: 0.5 inches
Erie: 2.9 inches
Evergreen: 4 inches
Federal Heights: 3 inches
Firestone: 1 inch
Fort Collins: 1 inch
Genesee: 8 inches
Georgetown: 1.7 inches
Kittredge: 5 inches
Lafayette: 1 inch
Lakewood: 1 inch
Littleton: 2 inches
Longmont: 1.2 inches
Louisville: 5.8 inches
Loveland Pass: 3 inches
Lyons: 2 inches
Mead: 2 inches
Nederland: 7 inches
Niwot: 3.5 inches
Northglenn: 3 inches
Red Feather Lakes: 8 inches
Roxborough Park: 2.8 inches
Tiny Town: 6 inches
Virginia Dale: 5 inches
Ward: 5 inches