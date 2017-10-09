Snowfall totals from Columbus Day storm

DENVER — An early-season storm brought snow to the Denver metro area and the Front Range that began Sunday night and went into Columbus Day.

Totals from the storm varied, according to the National Weather Service.

Totals as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Arvada: 7 inches

Aurora: 3 inches

Boulder: 4 inches

Brighton: 2 inches

Broomfield: 5 inches

Castle Rock: 1 inch

Conifer: 6.2 inches

Echo Lake: 5 inches

Eldorado Springs: 2.8 inches

Englewood: 0.5 inches

Erie: 2.9 inches

Evergreen: 4 inches

Federal Heights: 3 inches

Firestone: 1 inch

Fort Collins: 1 inch

Genesee: 8 inches

Georgetown: 1.7 inches

Kittredge: 5 inches

Lafayette: 1 inch

Lakewood: 1 inch

Littleton: 2 inches

Longmont: 1.2 inches

Louisville: 5.8 inches

Loveland Pass: 3 inches

Lyons: 2 inches

Mead: 2 inches

Nederland: 7 inches

Niwot: 3.5 inches

Northglenn: 3 inches

Red Feather Lakes: 8 inches

Roxborough Park: 2.8 inches

Tiny Town: 6 inches

Virginia Dale: 5 inches

Ward: 5 inches