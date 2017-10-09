Slim & Sexy for the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lots of people are getting ready for Halloween Parties. But if you are hesitant to slip into that costume, don't stress about it a second longer. Ed Villa from Reveal Body Contouring Centers joined us this morning to show us two non-invasive ways to slim down for Fall.

Ed and his team have two great special offers just for Colorado's Best viewers: First, get the new reduced price for Zerona. Get six Zerona Laser Treatments for just $199. That's the lowest price Reveal has ever offered, but it's only available to the first 10 callers. For the new and improved CoolSculpting Treatment, Ed and his staff are giving you 25% off any CoolSculpting Procedure. But again, this is only available to the first 10 callers. And with interest-free financing available, there's no reason to wait. So call and book your consultation now at (303)847-1369. You can also find them online at RevealZerona.com.