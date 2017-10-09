× Search halted for missing hiker atop Mount Missouri

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The search for a possible missing hiker atop Mount Missouri was suspended late Sunday night, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The hiker, 36-year-old Shuei Pako of Silverthorne, was reported missing about 2 a.m. Sunday after summiting the 14,075-foot peak in northern Chaffee County on Saturday morning.

Pako was due back in Silverthorne on Saturday afternoon but never returned, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies went to the Mount Missouri trailhead and found Pako’s vehicle. Chaffee County Search and Rescue North was notified and an extensive search began Sunday.

More than 45 ground searchers and three helicopters looked for Pako, but he was not found.

The search was suspended at nightfall and is scheduled to resume Monday morning, but possible blizzard conditions are expected in the Collegiate Peaks Range that could hinder attempts to find Pako.

Members from Chaffee County SAR North and South, Summit Search and Rescue, and Lake County Search and Rescue, and air support from Flight For Life, Reach Air Ambulance, the Air National Guard and HATC in Eagle County participated in the search.