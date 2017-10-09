Police make major bust in string of car thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A seemingly random string of car thefts over the past two years has turned into a major bust for Denver Police.

Working alongside the Metro Auto Theft Task Force, the agencies were able to piece together almost a hundred crimes to uncover a large criminal enterprise.

On Friday, a Denver Grand Jury indicted 19 members of the crime ring, including the five alleged ringleaders Pablo Bleacher, Noah Ferris, Jordan Goetsch, Jory Ingram and Michael Rodgers.

The group is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of vehicles, $40,000 worth of personal property and causing another $30,000 in property damage.

From at least November 2015 to July 2017, the indictment says the group broke into cars in at least 55 different locations in downtown Denver, LoDo, LoHi and RiNo. Most of the vehicles targeted were parked in secured parking garages at apartment complexes, condominiums and hotels.

“They would simply follow a person who has legitimate entry into the facility,” Ken Lane, spokesperson for Denver’s District Attorney’s Office told FOX31.

Once inside, the criminals would go “car hopping”.

“It was like thieves in a candy store, if you will. There’s all these cars available and they would check to see if the vehicles were unlocked,” Lane said.

According to the indictment, if a vehicle was unlocked, the thieves would steal whatever property was inside. Items taken included electronics, wallets and even guns.

If a vehicle’s keys were left inside, the group would drive off in the vehicle. Some were worth upwards of $40,000.

“I think the message that needs to be sent is don’t be lulled into a false sense of security,” Lane said.