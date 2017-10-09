× ‘No evidence of second shooter’ in Las Vegas attack

LAS VEGAS — Authorities have found “no evidence to show that there was a second shooter” in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday.

Authorities said Stephen Paddock, 64, alone opened fire from his room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the crowd of 22,000 attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 people and wounding nearly 500 others.

The press conference also indicated the shooter had no link to any terror organization or ideology. Investigators don’t believe one particular event in his life is key to understanding a motive and officials say that finding a motive is “our most important goal.”

Paddock was apparently gambling the night before the attack but officials declined to elaborate on the timeline.

The shooter’s brother is reportedly playing a role in the investigation, offering insights to his brother’s life.

Paddock died of a self-inflicted gun shot as police descended on his hotel room.