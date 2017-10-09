× New life for old caboose

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The community of Steamboat Springs is rallying together to bring new life to an old caboose.

The caboose was created in the 1950s, but it was later retired in the 90s. It now sits vacant in Steamboat Springs, collecting rust.

“We Coloradans need to rally together and help Steamboat, because this is a treasure,” said Lisa Popovich, who’s spearheading an effort to revitalize the caboose.

The goal is to fix up the exterior of the caboose and then focus on turning its interior into an art space. A place where artists can work and study. The caboose would also be used as a gallery.

“So a painter could use it as a painting studio,” Popovich said.

In order to accomplish this, it would cost $150,000.

“And the prize money from this contest just so happens to be $150,000!” Popovich said with a smile on her face.

The contest she’s referring to is put on by American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Together they’re awarding $2 million to communities across America to restore their main streets.

You can vote for the caboose in Steamboat by visiting the voting page.

Each person is allowed to vote 5x per day.

Voting ends at the end of October.

To learn more about this project, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres‘ Unique 2 Colorado series.