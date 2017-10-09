Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Loveland Museum is showcasing the work of another master in its Main Gallery. Michelangelo Buonarrotti was one of the leading masters of the Italian High Renaissance and the preeminent sculptor of the 16th century.

Touched By The Hands of God: Michelangelo’s Models opened October 7, 2017, and remain on view in the Main Gallery exhibition space until November 26, 2017. These models are part of the renowned collection of the Museo Casa Buonarrotti in Florence, Italy, which commissioned the bronzes in cooperation with the Harry and Karly Spell Foundation.

Touched By The Hands of God: Michelangelo’s Models - this exhibit will feature bronze casts of six of Michelangelo’s bozzetti, small sculptural models made of clay, wax and wood. While little attention has been devoted to his models, the works in this exhibit provide crucial insights into the complex technical methods and aesthetic concepts followed by Michelangelo in executing such monumental carved works as the David and the Captive Slaves.

The creation of bronze casts allows for Michelangelo’s sculptural designs to be made available to a wider viewing public and the durable nature of bronze permits a unique interactive museum experience in which visitors can touch and explore the artistry of Michelangelo’s creations.

For questions related to the Michelangelo exhibit or other upcoming exhibitions and events at the Museum, call the Museum at (970) 962-2410 or visit the Museum’s website at www.lovelandmuseumgallery.org.

Other events related to Touched By The Hands of God: Michelangelo’s Models

Artist-To-Artist Exhibit Tour

Friday, October 13, 3:30 pm

Loveland Museum – Main Gallery

Free event – tour the exhibition with Loveland sculptor, Jack Kreutzer. Kreutzer has studied Michelangelo and points to this iconic artist as a driving influence upon his current practice. Following this tour, join us outside the Museum to watch a bronze pour.

Gallery Talk

Thursday, November 16, 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Free event – join us for a gallery talk with Jim Richerson, Chief Executive Officer, Sangre de Cristo Arts Center, Pueblo, Colorado. Jim will take participants on a tour of Michelangelo’s models to learn about the remarkable story of these sculptures and the artist’s lasting influence on figural art.



About The Loveland Museum

The Loveland Museum is an accredited art and history museum that was founded in 1937 by local author, collector, curator, and mountain guide Harold Dunning. Dunning began collecting pioneer artifacts and stories as early as 1919, and today, the Loveland Museum is home to a variety of history exhibits, hosts world-class art exhibitions, and provides family events; adult and youth classes; lectures; poetry readings; and other programming opportunities for the Loveland community and visitors from around the world.

The Loveland Museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 10:00 am - 5:00 pm; Thursdays 10:00 am - 7:00 pm; Saturdays 10:00 am - 4:00 pm; Sundays 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm; Closed Mondays. For more information, please call the Loveland Museum at 970-962-2410. The Loveland Museum is located at 503 N Lincoln Avenue, the corner of 5th and Lincoln, in Loveland, Colorado. www.lovelandmuseumgallery.org.