Westbound I-70 between Morrison and Genesee reopens after crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Both directions of Interstate 70 were closed between Morrison and Gensee on Monday morning because of a major crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Westbound lanes reopened about 9:50 a.m., CDOT said.

It’s not know how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Roads in the foothills turned treacherous as a strong cold front brought heavy, wet snow to the area.

The snow is expected to last into the afternoon before temperatures plunge into the teens overnight into Tuesday morning.