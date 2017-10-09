How to properly dispose of branches broken by heavy, wet snow

DENVER — If Monday’s heavy snow left your yard covered in broken tree branches and sticks, there are some rules to follow in order to get your property clean and the wet weather aftermath off of your hands.

Denver Public Works offered the following guidelines for setting out branches for removal:

• Tie loose branches in bundles no longer than 4 feet in length and in bundles weighing no more than 50 pounds. No branches may exceed 4 inches in diameter.

• A maximum of 10 branches bundles per household will be collected per scheduled Extra Trash service collection (every 4 weeks).

• Do not place branches in your city issued black trash cart and place at least 2 feet away from black barrels when setting bundles out for collection.

• Leaves and yard clippings must be in bags or containers and weigh no more than 50 pounds each when full.

• Residents are responsible for the removal and disposal of tree stumps and all branches over 4 inches in diameter and/or 4 feet in length.

Branches can be dropped off for composting at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off located at East Cherry Creek Dr. South & Quebec St. (map below).