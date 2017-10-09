Gordon Ramsay’s Protege

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gabriel Lewis may have been eliminated from MASTERCHEF Season 8 recently, but he walked away a big time winner. Noting his ambition and talent, Chef Gordon Ramsay is personally funding Gabriel's culinary education at Johnson & Wales University’s Denver Campus.

Addressing Lewis in his dramatic elimination from the top 7 finalists, Gordon Ramsay showed his sentimental side—and belief that Lewis has a talent that should be harnessed.

After doing a lot of research on his own, Lewis, who is 19-years-old and originally from Oklahoma City, selected to attend JWU Denver.

And, Chef Ramsay is making good on his promise.

Lewis began his culinary training at the university in March of this year, largely under the radar from his peers and even culinary faculty chefs.

MasterChef is currently casting for MasterChef Season 9.

Filet of Salmon with Fall Spice Celery Root Puree

Ingredients

1 lb Salmon (skin on)

1 bunch asparagus (trimmed)

1 lemon (zested)

4 tbsp butter (cubed)

2 tsp baking soda

1 celery root ( peeled and cubed)

½ gallon milk

1 radish (thin sliced)

Ground nutmeg (to taste)

Allspice (to taste)

Salt

Pepper

Microgreens ( from local market if available)

Lemon zest

Olive oil ( 1 tbsp)

2 sprigs of thyme

2 cloves of garlic (peeled)

Directions