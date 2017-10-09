Gordon Ramsay’s Protege

Gabriel Lewis may have been eliminated from MASTERCHEF Season 8 recently, but he walked away a big time winner. Noting his ambition and talent, Chef Gordon Ramsay is personally funding Gabriel's culinary education at Johnson & Wales University’s Denver Campus.
Addressing Lewis in his dramatic elimination from the top 7 finalists, Gordon Ramsay showed his sentimental side—and belief that Lewis has a talent that should be harnessed.
After doing a lot of research on his own, Lewis, who is 19-years-old and originally from Oklahoma City, selected to attend JWU Denver.
And, Chef Ramsay is making good on his promise.
Lewis began his culinary training at the university in March of this year, largely under the radar from his peers and even culinary faculty chefs.
Filet of Salmon with Fall Spice Celery Root Puree
Ingredients
- 1 lb Salmon (skin on)
- 1 bunch asparagus (trimmed)
- 1 lemon (zested)
- 4 tbsp butter (cubed)
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 1 celery root ( peeled and cubed)
- ½ gallon milk
- 1 radish (thin sliced)
- Ground nutmeg (to taste)
- Allspice (to taste)
- Salt
- Pepper
- Microgreens ( from local market if available)
- Lemon zest
- Olive oil ( 1 tbsp)
- 2 sprigs of thyme
- 2 cloves of garlic (peeled)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Place celery root in pot and add milk and spices
- Bring to simmer and cook celery root until tender
- Strain celery root and reserve cooking liquid
- Use a blender and mix the celery root and some of the cooking liquid until you get a spreadable consistency.
- Pass through a fine mesh strainer to get out any grit or unwanted texture
- Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper and add 1 tbsp butter to finish.
- Fill bowl with equal parts ice and water and set aside.
- Fill pot with water and add salt and the baking soda, bring to boil.
- Add asparagus and cook for 45 seconds or until bright green.
- Remove asparagus from water and place in ice bath to stop the cooking.
- Remove from ice bath and pat dry, cut stems into tiny pieces. Set aside the asparagus tips for later.
- Grab your salmon and pat dry. Using a sharp knife, make three long shallow cuts into the salmon skin and season with salt and pepper. Place your pan on medium high heat and add the oil. Let oil loosen up and move your pan around. Once oil looks loose like water place the salmon in the pan skin side down.
- Cook salmon for 2 ½ to 3 minutes on the skin side then flip.
- Add 2 tbsp of butter , garlic, and thyme sprigs to the pan and baste the salmon for 90 seconds.
- Remove from heat and place pan in the oven for 4 to 5 minutes , checking periodically to ensure proper cooking.
- Remove from oven and take salmon out of pan and set aside.
- Heat asparagus in 1 tbsp butter and season with salt, pepper and a pinch of lemon zest.
- Take a spoon of your puree and smear on plate
- Place your asparagus on top of the puree
- Add salmon on top of asparagus
- Garnish with microgreens, lemon zest and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.