Ft. Collins police under fire for video showing off-duty officer pin woman to pavement

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police issued an explanation of a video that has been circulating Facebook and angering many in the process.

A bystander captured footage of an off-duty police officer pin a woman to the ground over what turned out to be a speeding violation.

In the video, the man, dressed in brownish pants and a black jacket, is seen talking with the young woman as she walks away.

The two continue their conversation near the the officer’s motorcycle.

The young woman then puts her bag on the ground and is looking through it when the officer grabs her, struggles with her and eventually pins her to the pavement.

The bystander initially posted the video to his Facebook page with the caption: “I just saw a cop throw a ninety pound woman on the ground over an apparent traffic law violation.”

His post was later updated to say that “the guy held her down for a long time and cuffed her. He had his knee and most of his weight on her back.”

A video statement from the Fort Collins Police Department was tweeted Sunday.

Video message regarding an arrest on October 6 pic.twitter.com/QuTPwuGpOP — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) October 9, 2017

Kate Kimble, spokesperson for the Fort Collins Police, said the off-duty officer was on his way to work when he said he saw the young woman speeding through traffic.

He followed the woman until she parked in the 1100 block of West Plum Street. Kimble said the officer identified himself and “physically took the woman into custody.”

The bystander’s Facebook post criticized the officer’s actions and said he didn’t know if the man was actually an officer as he filmed the woman being pinned to the ground.

“He did a terrible job of identifying himself,” reads the post.

Kimble acknowledged that the video “has raised some questions from our community.”

The woman was cited for careless driving and obstructing a police officer before being released from custody.

According to policy, the incident is under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call Kristy Volesky at 970-224-6020.