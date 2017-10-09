× First freeze of the season: Monday night will be Denver’s coldest in 6 months

DENVER — The snow has ended in Colorado and now we’re in for some cold temperatures.

The forecast for Denver’s low temperature overnight Monday into Tuesday is 24 degrees, with mid-20s throughout the metro area.

That’s the coldest temperature in the Mile High City since April 10 – six months ago.

The south metro area – places like Douglas County – could have the first hard freeze of the season. A “hard freeze” means several hours of freezing temperatures.

Denver’s “First Freezes”

The average date of the first freeze of the season in Denver is Oct. 7. So, this season isn’t far off.

The earliest first freeze on record was Sept. 8, set in 1962.

The record for the latest first freeze was Nov. 15, way back in 1944.