First accumulating snow of season arrives in Denver

DENVER -- Accumulating snow began to fall in the Denver metro area early Monday morning.

It's the first snow of the season, but officially won't be recognized as such unless at least 1 inch falls at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the National Weather Service.

Snow is expected to fall all day in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, but 50 percent of it will melt because the ground is still warm from heat that was absorbed on Saturday and Sunday. Roads will stay mostly wet.

About 2-5 inches of snow accumulation will fall on grass, roofs, tables and trees. The biggest accumulation will occur west and south of Denver in the foothill and the Palmer Divide above 6,000 feet.

Expect 6-12 inches in the foothills and 3-6 inches across the Palmer Divide, including Castle Rock, Monument, Elizabeth and Sedalia.

A winter storm warning is in place for many areas through 3 p.m. Monday with a winter weather advisory elsewhere.

Highs across the metro area will be in the mid-30s on Monday. The coldest night of the season will happen Monday night into Tuesday morning with a hard freeze and temperatures plunging into the teens.

The mountains will get 6-12 inches at the tunnels and east of the Continental Divide, with 2-5 inches to the west of there. Highs will be in the 30s. Temperatures will drop overnight into Tuesday into the single digits.

Sunshine returns Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 50s.

