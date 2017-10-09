× Evans police searching for missing senior citizen

EVANS, Colo. — Monday, the Evans Police Department put out a call asking for help finding a missing woman.

Police say that Evans resident Lydia Gutierrez was last seen on Sept. 29 at about 6:30 p.m. in the area of 37th Street and Highway 85.

The missing woman is in her early sixties and was wearing a bright blue hoodie.

Police have not offered an explanation of circumstances surrounding the woman’s disappearance.

Officials do say there is no indication of foul play at this time, however, if you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Detective Joseph Kauffman with the Evans Police Department at 970-475-1162.