Denver celebrates first “breakfast burrito day” on Saturday

For the first time ever, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and the city’s local breakfast burrito trailblazer, Santiago’s Mexican Restaurants, proclaimed “Breakfast Burrito Day” in Denver, held annually on the second Saturday in October, to recognize the impact the City of Denver has had on blending American and Mexican cultures and on distinguishing one of the most-celebrated breakfast foods on the Front Range. This year, Breakfast Burrito Day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14. To celebrate the inaugural Breakfast Burrito Day, its heritage and 26-year legacy in local communities, Santiago’s is throwing back its price for breakfast burritos on Oct. 14, to the same $1.25 price as when the local, family-owned business first opened its doors in 1990. Also on Breakfast Burrito Day, each of the 28 Santiago’s locations will serve breakfast burritos all-day long, from opening until closing.

Customers are limited to five breakfast burritos per order at the throw-back price, and orders will include breakfast burritos with chile, as well as with or without cheese – but no substitutions or add-ons will be available at the throw-back price that day. Memorabilia and giveaways will feature reusable Breakfast Burrito Day cups and vintage ringer shirts (the same style worn by employees in the early 90’s with the original “chile apostrophe” Santiago’s logo), distributed to its customers throughout the day.