Daybreak Delights: Twix Bar

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make a twix bar.

What you Need

Shortbread cookies (Scratch-made or Store Bought)

Caramel (Scratch-made or Store Bought)

Milk Chocolate chips, Melted

What to do

In a glass bowl, microwave chocolate chips for 30 seconds at a time, stopping to stir in between each interval. Repeat until all chocolate is melted, takes about 2 minutes.

Using a squeeze bottle top each shortbread cookie with caramel in an even layer

Place caramel topped cookie in chocolate. using a spoon, fork, or chocolate forks coat the entire cookie in chocolate and remove from chocolate. Allow the excess chocolate drip off the cookie over the melted chocolate in the bowl.

Place coated cookie on a cooling rack lined baking sheet lined with parchment and allow chocolate to reset and cool. Enjoy!