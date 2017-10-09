Colorado DREAMERS not pleased with Trump DACA demands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- President Trump has outlined his demands for allowing so called Dreamers to stay in the United States.

Presently, if Congress doesn't act, 17,000 people who live in Colorado will be subject to deportation when the 6 month grace period expires on March 5th.

Some of the demands include funding for a border wall, a crackdown on minors from Central America, and a curb in funding for sanctuary cities.

"I find it very disheartening that my community is being used as a bargaining chip," Mateo Lozano, a Colorado DACA recipient, said.

Lozano came to the United States as a child from Columbia with his family and is encouraging Republicans in Congress to not take the President's deal .

"I myself as a DACA recipient do not wish to accept this debacle of a DREAM Act," Lozano added.

Already top Democrats tonight are saying what the President has offered is a non-started.

Steve Barlock, a gubernatorial candidate and former Denver Trump Campaign Co-Chair, said however that Trump supporters need border security if they are going to support DACA recipients citizenship.

"We just can't let people pass through our country, without knowing what they are all about," Barlock said.