Aspen police officers hold birthday celebration for inmate going through a ‘rough time’

ASPEN, Colo. — A Facebook post on Aspen Police Department’s wall spreads a little sunshine on Monday’s gloomy forecast.

The post details the actions of three police officers who realized that a repeat offender, a man in a “rough place” in life, would be spending his birthday in jail.

The compassionate officers dealing with the man took it upon themselves to acknowledge the man’s birthday in an unforgettable way, purchasing a cake and helping him celebrate on what otherwise was certain to be a dark day.

The best part? The officers extended the gesture with no expectation of thanks.

The department says Aspen Police officers Jeremy Johnson and Ian MacAyeal, as well as Sgt. Rick Magnuson held the celebration out of “genuine concern” for the inmate’s well being.

The full post spotlighting the compassionate officers can be found below.