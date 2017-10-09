4 men with ties to Cuba arrested in illegal marijuana grows in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested four people, all with ties to Cuba, Monday morning after conducting operations at two related illegal marijuana grow sites in Pueblo County.

More than 365 marijuana plants, worth an estimated street value of $1 million, were seized along with five weapons and various types of grow equipment following searches at a home in Eastern Pueblo County and at a second residence in Northern Pueblo County.

#Breaking: 4 men with ties to Cuba arrested in connection with two illegal marijuana grows found in Pueblo County. https://t.co/3cORG3hUDj pic.twitter.com/FEpEVzquWZ — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) October 10, 2017

Detectives executed search warrants early Monday morning at a home in the 1800 block of 58th Lane and a second property in the 5000 block of Quail Road near Midway Ranch after receiving tips of possible illegal marijuana cultivation operations being conducted at the sites.

At the 58th Lane residence, detectives found three indoor commercial-type grows which contained a combined 85 mature marijuana plants.

The grows were in separate locations and each was modified with elaborate lighting and irrigation systems to specifically grow marijuana.

Three people were arrested at this location: Jose Alberto Gonzalez, 31; Sergio Luis Martinez-Suarez, 44; and 40-year-old Yoandris Bacallao-Ramos.

All three were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, cultivation of marijuana and conspiracy. They have been booked into Pueblo County Jail.

At the Quail Road location, detectives discovered two large outdoor grows, including one that was fenced in and hidden under a large fabric awning.

These two grows yielded a combined 283 mature plants.

Francisco Jose Sanchez, 50, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, cultivation of marijuana, conspiracy, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and special offender. He was booked into Pueblo County Jail.

Detectives believe all the suspects know each other and the two grow operations are related. The marijuana was believed to have been grown here and processed and shipped out of Colorado for sale.

“This is another example of people coming from out-of-state to grow marijuana illegally to then sell it on the black market,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “What’s concerning to me is they are infiltrating nearly every corner of our county with this type of illegal activity.”

Taylor added the illegal grows are damaging to the environment and hazardous to the area due to the type of chemicals used for fertilizer and the extensive alterations made to electrical and watering systems to grow the plants.

Today’s operations are the second and third sizeable busts made by the Sheriff’s Office in Pueblo County in the past seven days.

On Oct. 2, detectives arrested nine people, including a juvenile, and seized more than 800 marijuana plants in various stages of growth along with an estimated 500 pounds of dried product from a field in the 7800 block of Colorado Highway 96.

Only one of the nine suspects was a U.S. Citizen, the others were Mexican citizens.