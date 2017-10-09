14 year-old boy struck by two hit-and-run drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON - Thornton mother is outraged after two hit and run drivers struck her son while he was riding his bike.

Both incidents happened over the course of a couple of months.

14 year-old Elijah Whitelaw wasn't injured in either accident, but his mother says she can't stop imagining what could have happened.

"It scared him to death and it scared me to death," Angela Lara said. "Momma bear came out. I was pretty upset. I can't imagine what kind of person thinks that's ok. I don't care what you hit. You hit someone's tree, you stop."

The first hit and run happened during the summer at the intersection of 120th and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton. Angela was with Elijah and says her son was in the crosswalk following traffic laws when a grey truck hit his front tire and kept driving.

"He just drove away, didn't say anything," said Elijah.

The second hit and run happened this past month at the intersection of 116th and Holly as Elijah was riding his bike to school.

"I was kind of shaky. I didn't know what had happened at first," Elijah said.

Angela got a call at work that Elijah had been hit.

"I was immediately in tears and I was in tears all day long. All I could think was, is my baby ok? Thank God he is, but someone could have taken those 10 extra seconds to make sure everything was clear before they drove out into the intersection.," Angela said.

The family did file a police report, but don't suspect either driver will be caught. Angela Lara would, however, like to send a message to both:

"Stop and slow down and if you hit somebody please stop. If you had killed him, was it worth it? Did you make it to work on time?" she said.