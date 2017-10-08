Witnesses: Mom ran to neighbor’s house for help before son killed her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A deadly attack in Westminster rocked a residential neighborhood over the weekend.

A woman was stabbed to death by her own son moments after she ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to witnesses. Police say the mom was not the only victim.

Adrian Luis Ramirez, 23, was arrested at the scene and stands accused of stabbing his mother and sister.

"It's really chilling to know that it happened right in front of my house,” neighbor Marcus Smith told FOX31.

Neighbors who witnessed portions of the attack said Ramirez started by stabbing his sister at their mom’s home near W 76th Ave. and Lowell Blvd. in Westminster. Neighbors suspect Ramirez suffers from a mental disorder.

During the altercation, neighbors said Ramirez followed his mom to the next-door neighbor’s home where she sought help. Ramirez reportedly bashed his mom’s head against the neighbor’s front door.

The homeowner, on Sunday, worked to wash away blood leftover from the Saturday night attack. Witnesses said Ramirez dragged his mom away from the neighbor’s home and repeatedly stabbed her.

"She was not responsive to officers when they arrived on scene,” said Westminster police investigator Cheri Spottke.

The mom died from her injuries. The sister was last reported in critical condition at a nearby hospital.

Police would not comment on a possible motive late Sunday. Saturday night’s incident was not the first time police had been called to the house, according to neighbors.

Police arrested Ramirez at the house without incident. Authorities have not yet released the victims’ names.

Along with First Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder, Ramirez also faces a Child Abuse complaint.

Three children under the age of 10 were at the home during the attack, according to police. Those children were not physically injured.