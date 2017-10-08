× Man fatally stabs mother, wounds sister in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — One woman is dead and one severely wounded following a stabbing in Westminster late Saturday night.

At around 11:30 p.m., Westminster Police received a 911 hang up call in the area of the 7700 block of Lowell Boulevard.

When officers got to the house, there were two female victims suffering from severe stab wounds. One of the victims died on scene and the other victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers were able to get three children, all under the age of 10, out of the home unharmed.

The male suspect, 23-year-old Adrian Luis Ramirez, was taken into custody at the home.

The woman stabbed to death was Ramirez’s mother and the other victim is his sister.

Ramirez is charged with first degree murder, child abuse and criminal attempt to commit first degree murder.

He is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility.