Thieves target Commerce City church, steal trailer full of equipment worth thousands of dollars

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- The trailer carried tents, giant balloon bouncy houses, a huge inflatable movie screen and other equipment for the Landing Place Church in Commerce City.

Outreach Minister Shawn Ortiz noticed it missing this weekend. He said it was secured with locks on the wheels and hitch.

Shawn's wife Jesika, said, "We were upset just cause we do so much for the community and then somebody had to come and like rain on our parade. We just don't know why. " The theft is a punch in the gut.

Pastor Mark Hardacre said, " it's interesting because right now we're on a series of mercy about extending forgiveness and about forgiving those who have wronged us and so I think we're being put to the test a little bit."

The trailer was taken from a lot along Chambers Road near 104th where Landing Place plans to build its first free standing church.

The trailer may be gone.

But this church's desire to serve stands strong.

You're asked to call the Adams County Sheriff's office if you spot the church's trailer.