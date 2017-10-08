Dove apologizes for racially insensitive Facebook ad

“An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.”

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

This was the statement the soap company Dove tweeted after posting a Facebook ad that some found racially insensitive.

The advertisement depicted a black woman wearing a brown shirt removing her top to reveal a white woman in a lighter top.

A third image shows the white woman removing her shirt to show a woman of Asian descent.

The ad was deleted from the page but not before screenshots were shared across the web.

Dove posted a similar statement of regret on Facebook, saying they have heard the intense backlash and will use this as a learning experience in the future.

“Dove is committed to representing the beauty of diversity. In an image we posted this week, we missed the mark in thoughtfully representing women of color and we deeply regret the offense that it has caused. The feedback that has been shared is important to us and we’ll use it to guide us in the future,” the statement read.