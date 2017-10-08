Denver’s first snow of the season is on the way: what you need to know

Denver will wake up to snow on Monday.

It may not feel like it now, but snowfall will move into the I-25 corridor and the mountains tonight. This storm will bring accumulating snow, gusty winds, and cold temperatures to Colorado.

The cold front bringing snow, wind, and cold temperatures will move into northern Colorado this evening and will quickly travel southeast.

Denver will see rain showers first that will move in around 9-10 p.m. tonight. By midnight, rain showers will turn to snow.

It will continue to snow, heavy at times, through Monday morning. The snow will taper off to light and isolated snow showers by Monday afternoon before the storm moves out Monday evening.

A Winter Storm Warning (pink) is in place tonight through 3 p.m. Monday.

Areas under this warning will see the biggest impacts from this storm. A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) is in place tonight through 3 p.m. Monday.

Metro Denver will pick up 3-6 inches with amounts up to 8 inches on the south and west sides of town (where elevations are higher). Our NE mountains and western foothills will pick up the most from this storm with 8-12″ expected and locally higher amounts up to 16″ possible.

However, it is important to keep in mind that snow will melt quickly on many surfaces that have absorbed heat from Saturday and Sunday. The snowfall totals listed are before melting occurs.

Both the Monday morning and Monday evening commutes will see impacts from this storm.

With high temperatures in the 30s on Monday it is possible to see some snow and ice accumulation on the roadways.

Winds will also create blowing snow lowering visibility. Allow extra time to get where you need to be.

You’ll need to watch the weight of the snow on your trees that still have their leaves.

This will be a heavy wet snow that will weigh down tree branches and could ultimately cause power outages.

It is also a good idea to start preparing your outside pipes for the cold temperatures. We will have our first hard freeze overnight Monday into Tuesday morning with temperatures in the mid 20s.

We will have continuing coverage of this storm as it heads across the state.