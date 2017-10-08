× CDOT assures drivers they are ready to combat wintry conditions on the roads

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation is assuring Colorado residents that they are ready to combat the first snowfall of the season that is expected to hit Sunday night and early Monday morning.

“In the Denver Metro area today, CDOT crews begin rotating 12 hour shifts, and will work around the clock until the snow ends and roads are in good shape. Crews will continuously remove snow and treat roads, with interstates as the first priority,” the Department expressed in a written statement.

At the same time, officials warn motorists to take heed of winter driving warnings. Some critical information for motorists that CDOT wants Colorado drivers to keep in mind includes equipping your vehicle with sturdy snow tires.

How do you know if you need new snow tires? The department advises drivers insert a quarter into the tire tread upside down, with Washington’s head going in first; if the top of George’s head is covered by the tread, your tires are OK. If the top of his head is visible at any point, officials stress that you need new tires.

❄️ is coming in just 12 HRS! ❄️packed & icy cond will develop tonight in N & central mtns w slushy & icy rds across Front Range Mon morning. pic.twitter.com/oW54VnNtSu — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 8, 2017

CDOT also encourages drivers to stay off the roads as much as possible and steer clear of snow plows. A list of resources for new Colorado drivers or those who need a brush-up on safety are compiled below:

o Road conditions: cotrip.org or call 511

o Winter Driving web page: http://www.coloradodot.info/travel/winter-driving

o I-70 West Mountain Corridor travel: http://goi70.com/

o Snow plow locations: http://cotrip.org/snowplow.htm#/snowplow