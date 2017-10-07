Winter Storm Watch for Denver even though weekend will be warm

DENVER — A Winter Storm Watch was issued beginning Sunday night through Monday for metro Denver and the I-25 corridor. A strong storm with cold and snow will arrive late Sunday into Monday.

But first we’ll have plenty of sunshine plus windy and warm conditions on Saturday. We will start Sunday off with plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 70s and more wind.

Winter Storm Watch for Denver

By late on Sunday you will start to see increasing clouds and feel a colder chill in the air. A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 9 p.m. Sunday and will stay in effect until 6 p.m. Monday. A few RAIN showers will be possible late Sunday night. Then get ready for SNOW!

Snow, cold and challenging commute

We are expecting rain to quickly change to snow Sunday night into Monday. It will continue to snow, heavy at times, through Monday morning. The commute Monday morning could be slow and challenging, so plan on extra time to get where you need to go.

The snow will taper to snow showers by Monday afternoon before slowly ending during the evening.

It will be cloudy, windy and cold with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.

Accumulation of a couple of inches is possible in metro Denver. High totals of more than 4″ is possible south and west of downtown. Higher amounts are expected in the foothills and parts of the northern Colorado mountains could see a foot or more of snow.

Make preps now

You’ll need to watch the weight of the snow on your trees which still have not dropped all their fall leaves. And, start preparing your outside pipes for the cold…we will have our first hard freeze overnight Monday into Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-20s.

