Statue of Peyton Manning unveiled at ceremony in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- A statue of Peyton Manning was unveiled at a ceremony attended by thousands of people in Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

It stands outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

The former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts superstar was joined by several well-known speakers including David Letterman, who treated his speech like a late night monologue, according to FOX59.

Fans received a poster of #18. He closed his remarks by saying something he said when he retired, "I will always be a Colt.”

Manning won one Super Bowl during his career with the Colts, which ran from 1998 to 2011. He played for Denver from 2012 to 2015 where he also won a Super Bowl.