× State patrol trooper shoots, kills pickup driver during traffic stop

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol trooper shot and killed the driver of a pickup truck during a traffic stop late Friday night.

It began when the state patrol said it received several reports of a drunk driver in a pickup truck traveling on eastbound Interstate 70.

A trooper found the truck at I-70 and Highway 58 in Jefferson County and made contact with the driver.

The trooper said he saw a weapon and then there was a shooting.

The truck driver fled from that location and the trooper pursued the truck on Highway 58.

The truck went onto the ramp at McIntyre Street, the driver lost control and went off the roadway.

The trooper told dispatch at 10:19 p.m. that more shots were fired.

“The driver, and sole occupant, of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene,” the Colorado State Patrol said.

No law enforcement officers were hurt.

The Jefferson County 1st Judicial District critical incident team is handling the investigation.

39.772893 -105.172702