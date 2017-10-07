Injured climber rescued after 35-foot fall from the Third Flatiron in Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A 70-year-old man was injured after falling between 35 to 40 feet while repelling off of the Third Flatiron in Boulder on Saturday.

Boulder County Communications Center received a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. regarding a male climber that had fallen.

The climber, who was not wearing a helmet, was with other climbers at the time of the incident.

The fallen climber sustained injuries to head and face. An off-duty Rocky Mountain Rescue volunteer was in the area at the time of the incident and provided medical care.

There is no word on the man’s current condition and officials have not released the climber’s identity.