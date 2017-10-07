× Hiker dies hours after a rattlesnake bit him in Mt. Galbraith Park

GOLDEN, Colo. — A hiker died hours after a rattlesnake bit him Saturday in Mt. Galbraith Park in Golden.

First responders received the call for help at about 12:40 p.m.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood where a spokeswoman said he later died.

The man was reportedly about a mile into the trail when the snake bit him.

Mt. Galbraith Park in Golden is a popular place for hikers. It offers challenging terrain and spectacular views of Golden.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.